The Dallas officers who mocked a disabled veteran won’t receive further punishment.

Interim City Manager Kim Tolbert says she felt sensitivity training and a written reprimand were sufficient disciplinary measures for a group of off-duty cops who refused to allow a veteran to use the bathroom of a Deep Ellum pizza shop. The veteran, who had paperwork showing that he should be allowed to use employee restrooms because of his disability, urinated himself. The officers were captured on bodycam footage mocking the man, and the matter was presented to the police oversight board for review.

Source: KERA News