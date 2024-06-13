Texas may need to double its power generation in the next six years.

Officials with ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission told state lawmakers Wednesday that they predict that Texas will need to double its power generation within the next six to 10 years. The two agencies said that August is when it gets the most dicey—around 9 p.m. the energy from solar power goes offline. ERCOT predicts that August will bring a 16 percent chance that the grid will need to take measures to encourage people to conserve energy, and a 12 percent chance rolling blackouts might occur in parts of the state.

A report from the two entities says that the biggest drivers are new artificial intelligence data centers, cryptocurrency mining, Permian basin oil facilities switching to electric power, and the general growth in the state.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick indicated on social media that Wednesday’s report contained brand-new information.

Source: NBC DFW