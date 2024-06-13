Thursday, June 13, 2024 Jun 13, 2024
87° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now

FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
|

Texas may need to double its power generation in the next six years.

Officials with ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission told state lawmakers Wednesday that they predict that Texas will need to double its power generation within the next six to 10 years. The two agencies said that August is when it gets the most dicey—around 9 p.m. the energy from solar power goes offline. ERCOT predicts that August will bring a 16 percent chance that the grid will need to take measures to encourage people to conserve energy, and a 12 percent chance rolling blackouts might occur in parts of the state.

A report from the two entities says that the biggest drivers are new artificial intelligence data centers, cryptocurrency mining, Permian basin oil facilities switching to electric power, and the general growth in the state.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick indicated on social media that Wednesday’s report contained brand-new information.

Source: NBC DFW

In case you missed it

General

Dallas shells out almost three-quarters of a million bucks on car accidents.

By Bethany Erickson
General

City Council elects new leadership, kerfuffle follows.

By Bethany Erickson
Local Government

Does Dallas’ City Charter need a preamble?

By Bethany Erickson
Advertisement