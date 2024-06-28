Friday, June 28, 2024 Jun 28, 2024
Tennessee tractors vs. Ross Perot Jr.

Perot’s Hillwood would like to turn 1,380 acres in eastern Tennessee into 10.35 million square feet of industrial warehouses. This part of Wilson County—about 40 miles east of Nashville, and a dozen miles southeast of a place called Possum Town—is rural, where farming appears to be a way of life. Those farmers would prefer that the land not turn into an industrial center, and about 30 of them climbed into their tractors and led a parade to the local planning commission hearing. Your move, Hillwood.

Source: The Tennessean

In case you missed it

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Blue Cross, Baylor buy another three months.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Baylor Scott & White agreed to extend its existing contract another three months while the two negotiate reimbursement rates. The contract would’ve expired in July, pushing millions of patients out-of-network, but now the two have until October to reach an agreement. Blue Cross is the state’s largest insurer and Baylor Scott & White is Texas’ largest nonprofit health system. There are a lot of patients caught in the middle of their disagreement, and D CEO‘s Will Maddox talked to a few about how the insurer has communicated how they might be affected. In short: a lot of confusion, which is no fun when you have surgery scheduled for next week.

Blue Cross and Baylor Reach Three-Month Contract Extension

The agreement comes just four days before Blue Cross Blue Shield members were about to lose access Baylor Scott and White Health physicians and facilities.
By Will Maddox
|
Image
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Kinky Friedman, RIP.

I was working election night 14 years ago at the newsroom of KTVT Channel 11 in East Fort Worth the one and only time I met Kinky Friedman. I was probably 22 and don’t remember which election it was, but I do remember he was late for his commentating gig and the producers were on edge. Turns out Kinky was late because he was picking up election night pizzas for the newsroom. Man of the people. That newsroom was in an old, converted garage, the type of open space where there’s nowhere to hide, and he walked in through the clanging metal doors carrying at least a dozen pizza boxes so tall that they obscured everything from his black jacket up to the brim of his hat. He’d figured out how to angle an unlit cigar in his teeth and still carry all that cardboard.

The humorist, essayist, musician, gubernatorial hopeful, and self-proclaimed asshole from El Paso died this morning, according to his buddy Kent Perkins. Kent showed up with his wife, Ruth Buzzi—of Laugh-In fame—in an online D story from 2016, when Kinky popped in for the Lodge’s 20th anniversary.

“Kinky, at 79, performed on stage as long as he could stand up with a guitar strapped around his neck.  And then he performed sitting down,” Kent wrote on Facebook earlier this morning, which you should click over and read. “Ruthie and I must have been to hundreds of performances over the years and we never saw him fail to win over a crowd with his humor, his music, and occasionally a heart-touching page or two read onstage from one of his books.”

Kinky wasn’t from Dallas, but he was from Texas, one of those true believers who took seriously their responsibility to be ever-present across the state. He even performed in Denton at Dan’s last year. RIP.

Brian Reinhart
By Brian Reinhart
|

The State Fair of Texas has revealed its contenders for the Big Tex Choice Awards.

It’s always funny getting the press release announcing the State Fair’s culinary showdown. At the top of the email, the Fair tells us it is a “world-renowned food competition” for “innovative creations.” Then you scroll down and see “Fat Bacon Pickle Fries.”

Anyway, here are the semifinalists for this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards, set to be judged blind by celebrities on the criteria of taste, creativity, and “fairgoer appeal.” I’ve appended my own instant reaction to each item.

Read the Full Story
