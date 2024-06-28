Tennessee tractors vs. Ross Perot Jr.
Perot’s Hillwood would like to turn 1,380 acres in eastern Tennessee into 10.35 million square feet of industrial warehouses. This part of Wilson County—about 40 miles east of Nashville, and a dozen miles southeast of a place called Possum Town—is rural, where farming appears to be a way of life. Those farmers would prefer that the land not turn into an industrial center, and about 30 of them climbed into their tractors and led a parade to the local planning commission hearing. Your move, Hillwood.
Source: The Tennessean