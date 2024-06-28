Storm cleanup will cost $8.3 million.
It isn’t difficult to find storm debris on curbs across the city. In fact, there was a pile of limbs on the sidewalk outside our office that had been cut down and left on St. Paul St. downtown for at least two weeks. Someone piled them into a neater pile so walkers could sneak by, and they finally got picked up on Wednesday. That’s hardly unique. The city says it will take crews until July 26 to complete “the first round” of debris removal. The federal government could reimburse the city for the $8.3 million the effort will cost. There are 160 people working on debris removal, and 100 are contractors.
Source: Dallas Morning News