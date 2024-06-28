Friday, June 28, 2024 Jun 28, 2024
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
Storm cleanup will cost $8.3 million.

It isn’t difficult to find storm debris on curbs across the city. In fact, there was a pile of limbs on the sidewalk outside our office that had been cut down and left on St. Paul St. downtown for at least two weeks. Someone piled them into a neater pile so walkers could sneak by, and they finally got picked up on Wednesday. That’s hardly unique. The city says it will take crews until July 26 to complete “the first round” of debris removal. The federal government could reimburse the city for the $8.3 million the effort will cost. There are 160 people working on debris removal, and 100 are contractors.

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
Kinky Friedman, RIP.

I was working election night 14 years ago at the newsroom of KTVT Channel 11 in East Fort Worth the one and only time I met Kinky Friedman. I was probably 22 and don’t remember which election it was, but I do remember he was late for his commentating gig and the producers were on edge. Turns out Kinky was late because he was picking up election night pizzas for the newsroom. Man of the people. That newsroom was in an old, converted garage, the type of open space where there’s nowhere to hide, and he walked in through the clanging metal doors carrying at least a dozen pizza boxes so tall that they obscured everything from his black jacket up to the brim of his hat. He’d figured out how to angle an unlit cigar in his teeth and still carry all that cardboard.

The humorist, essayist, musician, gubernatorial hopeful, and self-proclaimed asshole from El Paso died this morning, according to his buddy Kent Perkins. Kent showed up with his wife, Ruth Buzzi—of Laugh-In fame—in an online D story from 2016, when Kinky popped in for the Lodge’s 20th anniversary.

“Kinky, at 79, performed on stage as long as he could stand up with a guitar strapped around his neck.  And then he performed sitting down,” Kent wrote on Facebook earlier this morning, which you should click over and read. “Ruthie and I must have been to hundreds of performances over the years and we never saw him fail to win over a crowd with his humor, his music, and occasionally a heart-touching page or two read onstage from one of his books.”

Kinky wasn’t from Dallas, but he was from Texas, one of those true believers who took seriously their responsibility to be ever-present across the state. He even performed in Denton at Dan’s last year. RIP.

Brian Reinhart
By Brian Reinhart
The State Fair of Texas has revealed its contenders for the Big Tex Choice Awards.

It’s always funny getting the press release announcing the State Fair’s culinary showdown. At the top of the email, the Fair tells us it is a “world-renowned food competition” for “innovative creations.” Then you scroll down and see “Fat Bacon Pickle Fries.”

Anyway, here are the semifinalists for this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards, set to be judged blind by celebrities on the criteria of taste, creativity, and “fairgoer appeal.” I’ve appended my own instant reaction to each item.

Mike Piellucci
By Mike Piellucci
Seth Waugh has stepped down as CEO of PGA of America.

After six years at the helm, he’ll transition to a senior advisor role. Waugh’s legacy within the golf world will be the same as the one he has locally: he’s the guy who brought the PGA to Frisco. When speaking to him several years ago for my cover story on how Frisco became the most powerful sports suburb in America, Waugh told me his goal was to cement the city into the Silicon Valley of Golf. Between the state-of-the-art headquarters, two championship courses, a full tournament slate, the accompanying Omni resort, and more, it’s hard to argue against him having done just that.

The Great Frisco Caper

How America’s fastest-growing city fueled its success with professional sports and a financing scheme so clever that the state of Texas had to make it illegal.
By Mike Piellucci
Mascots from the five professional sports in Frisco
