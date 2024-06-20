Thursday, June 20, 2024 Jun 20, 2024
92° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now

FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Tim Rogers
By Tim Rogers
|

Stat Rep. John Bryant wants Plano to stop pooping on Dallas.

About a month ago, I shared some data about how often Plano dumps its sewage into White Rock Creek, which feeds into White Rock Lake. The data were dug up by a private citizen who filed an open records request with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Now Bryant is getting involved. In a Twitter thread, he wrote: “I met with Craig Pritzlaff, TCEQ’s Director of Compliance and Enforcement in Austin, to request a corrective plan.” About time.

In case you missed it

Image
Nature & Environment

The Next Fallout From All This Rain? Mosquitoes—and Lots of Them 

Get ready for an especially active skeeter season.
By |
Image
Nature & Environment

Plano Keeps Using White Rock Lake as a Toilet

A recent spill of sewage is only part of the picture.
By |
Image
Nature & Environment

Law Man Walking: Nature Treks With Bill Holston

In search of Trout Lilies at Spring Creek Forest
By Bill Holston |
Advertisement