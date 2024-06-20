Stat Rep. John Bryant wants Plano to stop pooping on Dallas.

About a month ago, I shared some data about how often Plano dumps its sewage into White Rock Creek, which feeds into White Rock Lake. The data were dug up by a private citizen who filed an open records request with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Now Bryant is getting involved. In a Twitter thread, he wrote: “I met with Craig Pritzlaff, TCEQ’s Director of Compliance and Enforcement in Austin, to request a corrective plan.” About time.