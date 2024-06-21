Sounds like we’ve seen the last of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.

Here we go again—but for real this time?

Source: his dad, five-time NBA All-Star (and former Mav) Tim Hardaway, who we must note has a track record of making statements his son doesn’t necessarily agree with.

Still, judge the following for yourself:

Sounds like Tim Hardaway Sr. is excited for his son to get traded by the Dallas Mavericks this off-season… pic.twitter.com/3uZYlDrsRO — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) June 21, 2024

It won’t be terribly surprising if the younger Hardaway has, in fact, played his last game in Dallas. That gorgeous-looking jumper of his abandoned him for parts unknown late in the year, which led to a steep cut in his minutes. Come playoff time, he was largely a nonfactor aside from chipping in a crucial 17 points in Dallas’ Game 2 win over Oklahoma City and Jason Kidd’s bizarre decision to reinsert him in the closing five in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Hardaway Jr. is on an expiring deal, which means he shouldn’t be too hard to move should the Mavericks so choose. Perhaps that “new opportunity to shine” finally materializes.