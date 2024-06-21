Friday, June 21, 2024 Jun 21, 2024
FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Mike Piellucci
By Mike Piellucci
|

Sounds like we’ve seen the last of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.

Here we go again—but for real this time?

Source: his dad, five-time NBA All-Star (and former Mav) Tim Hardaway, who we must note has a track record of making statements his son doesn’t necessarily agree with.

Still, judge the following for yourself:

It won’t be terribly surprising if the younger Hardaway has, in fact, played his last game in Dallas. That gorgeous-looking jumper of his abandoned him for parts unknown late in the year, which led to a steep cut in his minutes. Come playoff time, he was largely a nonfactor aside from chipping in a crucial 17 points in Dallas’ Game 2 win over Oklahoma City and Jason Kidd’s bizarre decision to reinsert him in the closing five in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Hardaway Jr. is on an expiring deal, which means he shouldn’t be too hard to move should the Mavericks so choose. Perhaps that “new opportunity to shine” finally materializes.

In case you missed it

Tim Rogers
By Tim Rogers
|

KRLD staffer quits job over ‘divisive sensationalism.’.

Rex Ravita II worked as a social media manager at KRLD 1080 for two years, but he quit his job this week. Here’s what he wrote on Facebook: “Unfortunately, their decision to shift formats and host a talk show filled with divisive sensationalism simply does not align with my values. I’ve seen and heard comments that I believe to be racist, xenophobic, and homophobic from this host—and in a time when the world is so divided (and its Pride Month and Juneteenth is literally tmrw)—I refuse to be a part of promoting it.”

I don’t listen to KRLD, so I popped over to their website to see what’s going on. Monday they launched a new noon-to-3 program called “The Chad Benson Show.” Never heard of the guy. Apparently he has voiced several cartoon characters, including Hanna-Barbera’s Droopy the Dog. That’s interesting. And so is his Twitter feed, which is filled with retweets of J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk, and the Babylon Bee (think of it as The Onion, if Ted Cruz ran The Onion).

Cheers to Rex Ravita, then. If you or someone you know needs a social media manager who won’t sacrifice his integrity for a paycheck, here is Ravita’s LinkedIn. Give him a look.

News

In Industry-Heavy West Dallas, New Study Finds Health Problems and Bad Air

A new study found that residents along the Singleton corridor in West Dallas suffer respiratory ailments at a rate nearly five times greater than the rest of the county.
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Miriam Adelson continues to spread her money around in Texas.

The Mavericks’ new owner gave $1 million to the Truth and Courage PAC, which is supporting Ted Cruz’s reelection to the U.S. Senate. Cruz pulled in $9.7 million in the year’s first quarter while his opponent, the Democrat Colin Allred, raised $9.5 million. Adelson likely isn’t done. As we noted last week, nobody gave more to Donald Trump than she did in 2020, and she’s behind another super PAC to fund the former president’s 2024 push. Cruz, meanwhile, is facing an ethics investigation because of $156,186 in “digital revenue” that went from his podcast distributor to a super PAC, which advocacy groups say is against campaign finance laws.

Source: Texas Tribune

