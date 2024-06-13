Silver Skylarks will put grooves in your ears Sunday night.

The other day, I played golf with my 25-year-old son. “I want you to check out this new Dallas band,” I told him and then played some tunes as we knocked it around the course. My son dug it. I share this anecdote because my son is cooler than I am, so you should take his word, not mine. He thinks The Number One Set and Sound, by the Silver Skylarks, is good stuff. In February, Zac described it as “funk-inflected, Afrobeat-indebted, live hip-hop soul that should appeal to fans of Khruangbin and Black Pumas.”

That is your setup. Skin Wade writes in to tell us: “Installment 3 of our Silver Skylarks listening series is this Sunday evening in Oak Cliff at LadyLove. I’ll be there with Danny and Luke Sardello from the label and Josey Records. Starts at 6. We go through the record track by track and imbibe and have a good time. Luke spins afterwards till 9. And the dudes from The Formula will be giving away a pair of tickets to Raekwon and BranooFunck on June 29 as well.”