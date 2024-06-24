Monday, June 24, 2024 Jun 24, 2024
Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
Sha’Carri Richardson sprints her way to Paris.

The 24-year-old Dallas native ran the fastest 100-meter dash of 2024 to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad going to France, three years after being bounced for testing positive for marijuana.

“I know that the hard work I’ve put into, not just physically on the track but as well as mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady that I am today and that I’m going to grow into was a full-fledged surreal moment for me to actually embrace and be able to show to the world and on the track,” Richardson said after. She is going to be a star in Paris.

Source: ESPN

Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
We got our first 100-degree day.

Who had June 23 in the pool? Normally, it doesn’t hit triple digits until July 1, so that’s fun. And it looks like we’ll get at least a couple more this week. Here’s a tip: steer into it. Drink hot beverages and wear black.

Source: Fox 4

News

City Hall Shakeup Combines Planning and Development with Permitting

Dallas Development Services Director Andrew Espinoza is leaving City Hall, a Friday memo from interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert says.
By |
News

In Industry-Heavy West Dallas, New Study Finds Health Problems and Bad Air

A new study found that residents along the Singleton corridor in West Dallas suffer respiratory ailments at a rate nearly five times greater than the rest of the county.
By |
