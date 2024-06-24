Sha’Carri Richardson sprints her way to Paris.

The 24-year-old Dallas native ran the fastest 100-meter dash of 2024 to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad going to France, three years after being bounced for testing positive for marijuana.

“I know that the hard work I’ve put into, not just physically on the track but as well as mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady that I am today and that I’m going to grow into was a full-fledged surreal moment for me to actually embrace and be able to show to the world and on the track,” Richardson said after. She is going to be a star in Paris.

Source: ESPN