Severed arm found in passenger seat of drunken driver.

A man with two DWI convictions hit and killed a pedestrian in Northwest Dallas. When cops caught up with the driver, they saw that his BMW had a “hole in the front passenger windshield” and “an entire arm on the front passenger seat.” The driver told police he’d been to a Grand Prairie Hooters and had had just one shot of Patron, but a breathalyzer revealed his BAC was twice the legal limit.

Source: Fox 4