Seth Waugh has stepped down as CEO of PGA of America.
After six years at the helm, he’ll transition to a senior advisor role. Waugh’s legacy within the golf world will be the same as the one he has locally: he’s the guy who brought the PGA to Frisco. When speaking to him several years ago for my cover story on how Frisco became the most powerful sports suburb in America, Waugh told me his goal was to cement the city into the Silicon Valley of Golf. Between the state-of-the-art headquarters, two championship courses, a full tournament slate, the accompanying Omni resort, and more, it’s hard to argue against him having done just that.