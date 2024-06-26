See famous(ish) people at MLB All-Star Week.

Arlington is hosting MLB All-Star Week, which kicks off with the HBCU Swingman Classic on July 12 and culminates with the All-Star Game on July 16. (You can see the full schedule and ticket options here.) Today, the League announced participants for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which will be held on July 13 as part of All-Star Saturday activities.

Some of the famous and famous-ish people who will play ball include country music singer Kane Brown, Jane the Virgin actress Gina Hernandez, Eladio Carrion, Myke Towers, Grupo Frontera members Payo Solis and Julian Peña Jr., Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney and Garrett Hilbert, Saturday Night Live featured player Marcello Hernández, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, NFL Hall of Famer (and former Cowboy) Terrell Owens, and softball legends Jennie Finch, Natasha Watley, and Lauren Gipson.

Tickets for All-Star Saturday include access to all the day’s events at Globe Life Field, including the All-Star Futures Game, MLB Futures Skills Showcase, and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.