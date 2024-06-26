Thursday, June 27, 2024 Jun 27, 2024
Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
|

See famous(ish) people at MLB All-Star Week.

Arlington is hosting MLB All-Star Week, which kicks off with the HBCU Swingman Classic on July 12 and culminates with the All-Star Game on July 16. (You can see the full schedule and ticket options here.) Today, the League announced participants for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which will be held on July 13 as part of All-Star Saturday activities. 

Some of the famous and famous-ish people who will play ball include country music singer Kane Brown, Jane the Virgin actress Gina Hernandez, Eladio Carrion, Myke Towers, Grupo Frontera members Payo Solis and Julian Peña Jr., Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney and Garrett Hilbert, Saturday Night Live featured player Marcello Hernández, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, NFL Hall of Famer (and former Cowboy) Terrell Owens, and softball legends Jennie Finch, Natasha Watley, and Lauren Gipson. 

Tickets for All-Star Saturday include access to all the day’s events at Globe Life Field, including the All-Star Futures Game, MLB Futures Skills Showcase, and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

In case you missed it

Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
|

DART and the Tollway have some weekend traffic notes.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says light rail service downtown will be delayed this weekend. Crews will be performing maintenance on the rail’s high-voltage power source, one track at a time. DART will operate one train in both directions, serving stations between the Pearl and the Arts District stations and the West End. Three shuttle bus routes will replace rail lines for some stations. You can find those routes here.

The work will take two weekends and start at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 3 a.m. Monday. It will take a break for the July 4 weekend and pick back up on July 12-15.  If repairs need more time, they’ll continue them on July 19-22. 

If you need to go downtown and usually take the Dallas North Tollway, keep your head on a swivel. The North Texas Tollway Authority will close the southbound Dallas North Tollway to the southbound I-35E ramp tomorrow and Friday for “lightning maintenance.” The detour is Oak Lawn Avenue, so turn right then take a left on the I-35 frontage road to enter the freeway from the Oak Lawn entrance ramp. Or just take Harry Hines into the Arts District.

Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
|

Before tonight’s NBA Draft, let’s remember some guys.

While the franchise’s two icons did come via the draft, most of the Mavericks’ picks have been, shall we say, forgettable. They’re not on the clock until later in the second round tonight. While we wait, let’s remember some guys. I’ll start. Get obscure with me in the comments.

Mo Ager, Jim Farmer, Cherokee Parks, Pavel Podlkolzin (saw him gassing up his car at an Exxon on Mockingbird Lane after a game once—gigantic pant cuffs), Uwe Blab, Doug Smith, Nick Fazekas.

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White aren’t closer to a new contract.

The two entities have until July 1 to renegotiate their contract, which appears stalled because Baylor doesn’t believe its reimbursement rate is fair. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the state’s largest insurer (5 million customers) and Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas (52 hospitals, over 800 care sites). Going down to the wire, with patients caught in the lurch, is nothing new for these sorts of negotiations. Both sides say they’re negotiating in good faith, and patients presently undergoing treatment or already hospitalized will likely qualify for in-network rates if this doesn’t get sorted out in a few days. Blue Cross and Medical City had a similar dispute that lasted until the day-of, and Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern’s system came to an agreement after requesting a $900 million increase from the insurer. Will Maddox has more below over on D CEO.

