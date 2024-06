Scottie Scheffler story, because you gotta have a Scottie Scheffler story.

Ahead of the U.S. Open, the DMN’s Brad Townsend has a story about the best golfer from Highland Park (or anywhere else). Townsend didn’t get Scottie himself, but he got to talk to some family members and coaches. If you’re a golf fan, it’s worth your time.

Source: Dallas Morning News