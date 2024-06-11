Pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Church resigns to atone for sin.

Senior pastor Tony Evans was one of the founders of Oak Cliff Bible Church, which has a congregation of about 10,000 souls. On Sunday, he announced he is stepping down from his post for a “healing and restoration process.” He wrote a letter to his congregation that read, in part, “The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others.”

Source: Dallas Morning News