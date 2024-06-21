Friday, June 21, 2024 Jun 21, 2024
Our first triple-digit day is near.

Yesterday marked the earliest summer solstice in 228 years, for which you can blame Leap Year. It’s also a reminder that we are firmly in summer, and it looks like we’ll come within a single degree of 100 by Monday. The first triple-digit day will probably happen before the calendar turns into July. The heat index this weekend will feel somewhere around 102. There is no rain in the forecast except for a measly 20 percent chance in the middle of next week. We’ll get some cloud cover this weekend, but that won’t be enough to hide the fact that it’s miserably hot. Summer’s here. Go to the Texas Theatre for the Oak Cliff Film Festival. It’s air conditioned.

Source: WFAA

Tim Rogers
By Tim Rogers
Stat Rep. John Bryant wants Plano to stop pooping on Dallas.

About a month ago, I shared some data about how often Plano dumps its sewage into White Rock Creek, which feeds into White Rock Lake. The data were dug up by a private citizen who filed an open records request with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Now Bryant is getting involved. In a Twitter thread, he wrote: “I met with Craig Pritzlaff, TCEQ’s Director of Compliance and Enforcement in Austin, to request a corrective plan.” About time.

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
There’s a lot of weird stuff happening behind the scenes at Fair Park.

Parks insiders even seem lost as to what is happening among the folks in charge of Fair Park. A quick jog: the controversy started in April, when I broke the news that an audit had been launched into the finances of the park’s operator and its top sub-contractor. Brian Luallen, the CEO of the nonprofit manager Fair Park First, released a surprisingly transparent statement about suspicions that the operator, Oak View Group, “may have inaccurately, and we hope inadvertently, allocated and utilized restricted funds raised by Fair Park First for daily park operations.” He basically said that private donations meant for capital improvements were being spent on daily operations. In addition to overseeing fundraising, Fair Park First is essentially Oak View Group’s boss.

Oak View, through its attorney, vigorously denied the allegations. Luallen was ousted by the board, then suspended, and finally reinstated a few days ago. Now the Dallas Morning News reports that founding board chair Darren James is resigning his post at Fair Park First. Arun Agarwal, the president of the Park Board, sent a letter earlier this week urging that the audit be made public. “Time for action has come NOW,” his letter reads. He says he’s not sure whether the audit is complete, and the board has only told him it is “in [the] works.”

Fair Park First has raised about $44 million of its $85 million goal, which will go toward, among other things, tearing down the fences around the 377-acre property and transforming shabby surface parking lots into a new community park. It’s a critical piece for the future of South Dallas, a neighborhood whose economic decline is directly tied to the city and State Fair’s decision to seize hundreds of legacy properties in the 1960s and pave over them. It sounds like it needs to get its house in order—fast.

Source: Dallas Morning News

