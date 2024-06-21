Our first triple-digit day is near.
Yesterday marked the earliest summer solstice in 228 years, for which you can blame Leap Year. It’s also a reminder that we are firmly in summer, and it looks like we’ll come within a single degree of 100 by Monday. The first triple-digit day will probably happen before the calendar turns into July. The heat index this weekend will feel somewhere around 102. There is no rain in the forecast except for a measly 20 percent chance in the middle of next week. We’ll get some cloud cover this weekend, but that won’t be enough to hide the fact that it’s miserably hot. Summer’s here. Go to the Texas Theatre for the Oak Cliff Film Festival. It’s air conditioned.
Source: WFAA