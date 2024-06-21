Our first triple-digit day is near.

Parks insiders even seem lost as to what is happening among the folks in charge of Fair Park. A quick jog: the controversy started in April, when I broke the news that an audit had been launched into the finances of the park’s operator and its top sub-contractor. Brian Luallen, the CEO of the nonprofit manager Fair Park First, released a surprisingly transparent statement about suspicions that the operator, Oak View Group, “may have inaccurately, and we hope inadvertently, allocated and utilized restricted funds raised by Fair Park First for daily park operations.” He basically said that private donations meant for capital improvements were being spent on daily operations. In addition to overseeing fundraising, Fair Park First is essentially Oak View Group’s boss.

Oak View, through its attorney, vigorously denied the allegations. Luallen was ousted by the board, then suspended, and finally reinstated a few days ago. Now the Dallas Morning News reports that founding board chair Darren James is resigning his post at Fair Park First. Arun Agarwal, the president of the Park Board, sent a letter earlier this week urging that the audit be made public. “Time for action has come NOW,” his letter reads. He says he’s not sure whether the audit is complete, and the board has only told him it is “in [the] works.”

Fair Park First has raised about $44 million of its $85 million goal, which will go toward, among other things, tearing down the fences around the 377-acre property and transforming shabby surface parking lots into a new community park. It’s a critical piece for the future of South Dallas, a neighborhood whose economic decline is directly tied to the city and State Fair’s decision to seize hundreds of legacy properties in the 1960s and pave over them. It sounds like it needs to get its house in order—fast.

Source: Dallas Morning News