Opal Lee gets her home back.

The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” was 12 years old when a mob stormed up to their home at 940 East Annie Street in Fort Worth. The racists forced the family out while police watched, then trashed the house and burned their belongings. It happened on June 19, 1939. Trinity Habitat for Humanity wound up buying the lot many decades later and gave it back to Lee. The organization then built a new house on the property, and Lee—who was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work to make Juneteenth a federal holiday—got the keys yesterday.

Source: WFAA