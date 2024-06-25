One Dallas firefighter made double his yearly salary in overtime last year.
The Dallas Morning News published data this morning that show how much the city is paying its cops and firefighters in overtime. The city spent more than $140 million on overtime last year. Dallas is short roughly 400 police officers compared to staffing numbers from a decade ago. Dallas Fire-Rescue closed last year with “at least” 100 vacant positions, its chief told the paper.
Firefighter Jerromie Jones, who did not comment for the story, made $184,039 in overtime pay, which is twice his annual base pay of $91,734. There were 47 city employees who made at least $100,000 in overtime last year, and 38 of them clocked enough extra hours to exceed their total base salary. Only one was not a police officer or firefighter. (Water meter reader Jose Bravo made $104,946 in overtime, with a base pay of $39,332. Which is honestly impressive.)
The City Council will take up next year’s budget once it returns from its July break. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue are expected to ask for increases in their budgets, the bulk of which will go toward paying their people.
Source: Dallas Morning News