New photography book focuses on 40 years of Oak Cliff.

One morning, Richard Doherty’s wife took a wrong turn on her way to work, leading her to drive through part of Oak Cliff. She immediately fell in love with the community, and that day the couple signed a contract for a home in the area.

Doherty has lived in Oak Cliff since 1983 and has captured its essence through film photography for 40 years. The photos, along with essays by Bill Minutaglio, John Rohbach, and Doherty’s former student Christopher Blay, will be published in Doherty’s new book, Framing Oak Cliff: A Visual Diary of the Dallas Neighborhood. The book was released on June 15 but will be available for in-store purchase and signing this Thursday, June 20, at 7 p.m., at Whose Books in Oak Cliff.