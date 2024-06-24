Monday, June 24, 2024 Jun 24, 2024
Brian Reinhart
By Brian Reinhart
New data on Dallas’ alleged burger obsession.

Last Tuesday, Greenville Avenue restaurant Rye changed its menu from top to bottom, transforming into a summertime resort-themed pop-up called Aguasal. Now all the food and drinks are things you might find at an all-inclusive on the beach: Jamaican beef patties, arepas, daiquiris, a “not quite Cuban” sandwich.

This new menu has two burgers: a classic smashburger and a “pepperpot” burger with grilled peppers, pepper jack cheese, and Guyanese pepperpot glaze. Nobody ordered either burger from their Tuesday debut until Friday at 8:40 p.m. Aguasal co-owner Tanner Agar tells me that they sold three more burgers Saturday and Sunday.

For years I’ve heard chef complaints that you can’t open a Dallas restaurant without putting a burger on the menu. But here’s one that debuted two new burgers—and sold only four in six days.

