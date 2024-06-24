New data on Dallas’ alleged burger obsession.

Last Tuesday, Greenville Avenue restaurant Rye changed its menu from top to bottom, transforming into a summertime resort-themed pop-up called Aguasal. Now all the food and drinks are things you might find at an all-inclusive on the beach: Jamaican beef patties, arepas, daiquiris, a “not quite Cuban” sandwich.

This new menu has two burgers: a classic smashburger and a “pepperpot” burger with grilled peppers, pepper jack cheese, and Guyanese pepperpot glaze. Nobody ordered either burger from their Tuesday debut until Friday at 8:40 p.m. Aguasal co-owner Tanner Agar tells me that they sold three more burgers Saturday and Sunday.

For years I’ve heard chef complaints that you can’t open a Dallas restaurant without putting a burger on the menu. But here’s one that debuted two new burgers—and sold only four in six days.