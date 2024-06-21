Friday, June 21, 2024 Jun 21, 2024
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
Miriam Adelson continues to spread her money around in Texas.

The Mavericks’ new owner gave $1 million to the Truth and Courage PAC, which is supporting Ted Cruz’s reelection to the U.S. Senate. Cruz pulled in $9.7 million in the year’s first quarter while his opponent, the Democrat Colin Allred, raised $9.5 million. Adelson likely isn’t done. As we noted last week, nobody gave more to Donald Trump than she did in 2020, and she’s behind another super PAC to fund the former president’s 2024 push. Cruz, meanwhile, is facing an ethics investigation because of $156,186 in “digital revenue” that went from his podcast distributor to a super PAC, which advocacy groups say is against campaign finance laws.

Source: Texas Tribune

