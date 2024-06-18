Mavs’ great season comes to an end.

From the Boston Herald: “The Celtics completed their quest for basketball immortality Monday night by mauling the Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals; the final stroke of their season-long masterpiece. It was a show of growth and strength for a young team that grew up before our eyes. Boston outclassed the Mavericks, behind Jayson Tatum’s all-around, 31-point showcase and countless tough plays made across the roster that in years past marked the gap between themselves and a title.” We’ll have more on StrongSide shortly.

Source: Boston Herald