KRLD staffer quits job over ‘divisive sensationalism.’.

Rex Ravita II worked as a social media manager at KRLD 1080 for two years, but he quit his job this week. Here’s what he wrote on Facebook: “Unfortunately, their decision to shift formats and host a talk show filled with divisive sensationalism simply does not align with my values. I’ve seen and heard comments that I believe to be racist, xenophobic, and homophobic from this host—and in a time when the world is so divided (and its Pride Month and Juneteenth is literally tmrw)—I refuse to be a part of promoting it.”

I don’t listen to KRLD, so I popped over to their website to see what’s going on. Monday they launched a new noon-to-3 program called “The Chad Benson Show.” Never heard of the guy. Apparently he has voiced several cartoon characters, including Hanna Barbera’s Droopy the Dog. That’s interesting. And so is his Twitter feed, which is filled with retweets of J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk, and the Babylon Bee (think of it as The Onion, if Ted Cruz ran The Onion).

Cheers to Rex Ravita, then. If you or someone you know needs a social media manager who won’t sacrifice his integrity for a paycheck, here is Ravita’s LinkedIn. Give him a look.