Kristaps Porzingis is hurt.

According to Shams Charania, KP has a “torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.” [struggles with all of might to behave like a decent human being and remember that we are talking about another human being, one who is injured and in pain and deserves nothing but thoughts and prayers] … [loses struggle] Hell, yes!!!!

I am being totally honest here. I feel super bad about how good this makes me feel.

Source: Shams Charania