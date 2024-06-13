Johnny Canales, the Dick Clark of the Hispanic community, has passed away.

His wife, Nora, posted this morning on the El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales Facebook page that the 77-year-old had died. Our managing editor, Aileen Jimenez, interviewed him back in 2022 for our first ever music issue. She had wanted to find out why Tejano music had disappeared from Dallas airwaves, and her father suggested that she call the godfather of the genre, who is credited with introducing numerous emerging stars to the world, including Selena Quintanilla, himself. To Aileen’s surprise, Canales was more than happy to get on the phone and reminisce. Read the article and catch Aileen on Telemundo 39 later today.