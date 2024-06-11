Jim Nill is the best general manager in hockey, again.

Despite their recent upset loss in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Stars remain a very interesting hockey team. That’s partly because they’re really good, and most really good teams are some level of interesting. But what makes this team so intriguing is how it’s built. Jim Nill is the “yes, and” of hockey general managers, a dude who insists on always trying to contend but never doing so at the expense of his team’s future. This is how you get old heads like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, and until recently, Joe Pavelski, intermingling with early twentysomethings Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, and Logan Stankoven on what’s becoming a perennial Cup contender.

It’s about the toughest way to try to build a roster in sports, and somehow Nill pulls it off better than anyone in recent memory, which probably has something to do with his repeating as the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year at last night’s NHL awards. He’s only the second man to go back to back, his four finalist nods are the most ever in the award’s history, and he’s probably blanching at all the attention since he likes to keep a low profile. Tough to fly under the radar, though, when you’re one of the best team architects in sports.

