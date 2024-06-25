It’s so gross out, everyone is looking for a pool.
The public art piece Shadow Lines was installed at Martyrs Park near Dealey Plaza last September. This week, the city announced that the global CODAawards jurors has selected it as a Top 100 People’s Choice finalist. There were 384 total pieces in the running. The awards recognize design projects that show “the most successful integration of commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public space.” Shadow Lines achieves that goal by commemorating the victims of racial violence who went decades without being recognized.
Created by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee of RE:site Studio in Houston, Shadow Lines features the names of the victims and the dates of their deaths etched into rust-colored metal. A large sundial uses light and shadows to direct the viewer’s gaze upon the work.
To vote for the piece, head here. Then read MiCaih Thomas’ story about the monument below from our July issue. And do go see it.
Four spots join the list of the best in Dallas. Two are new in town (Mister Charles and Via Triozzi) and two are returning to the ranks after being bumped (Georgie and Ka-Tip Thai Street Food). Check out the list now. You should also read a quick rundown of the new features we’ve added, like search filters and reservation links that go direct to restaurant booking platforms. Happy eating! We’ll update the list again in December.
The Dallas Morning News published data this morning that show how much the city is paying its cops and firefighters in overtime. The city spent more than $140 million on overtime last year. Dallas is short roughly 400 police officers compared to staffing numbers from a decade ago. Dallas Fire-Rescue closed last year with “at least” 100 vacant positions, its chief told the paper.
Firefighter Jerromie Jones, who did not comment for the story, made $184,039 in overtime pay, which is twice his annual base pay of $91,734. There were 47 city employees who made at least $100,000 in overtime last year, and 38 of them clocked enough extra hours to exceed their total base salary. Only one was not a police officer or firefighter. (Water meter reader Jose Bravo made $104,946 in overtime, with a base pay of $39,332. Which is honestly impressive.)
The City Council will take up next year’s budget once it returns from its July break. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue are expected to ask for increases in their budgets, the bulk of which will go toward paying their people.
