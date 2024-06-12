Is the NBA ashamed of Mavs owner Miriam Adelson?

Yesterday’s episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast kicked off with a detail I hadn’t seen reported before. Adelson’s politics were so extreme, Torre said, that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver required her to select a different governor—the individual with a controlling interest in the team—before allowing the sale to go through. That’s how her stepson, Patrick Dumont, came to touch the Western Conference Finals trophy before anyone else on the team after the Mavs dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here is Torre’s full quote:

“The first thing that I need you to know about Miriam Adelson is something I found out while reporting this episode, which is that her political reputation was apparently so radioactive that the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver would not allow her to be the governor of the team, the controlling owner in other words, the face of the Mavericks, the person who would show up to these board of governors meetings, even though, of course, the league would happily take the money of the fifth richest woman in America.”

The episode has an interesting conceit that it never quite answers. Adelson is perhaps the deepest-pocketed and most powerful pro-Israel voice in America. Nobody gave more money to former President Donald Trump in 2020, and she plans to launch a super PAC to help fund his push in 2024. How will her politics and influence square with those of superstar Kyrie Irving—who has supported Palestinian independence and whose promotion of an antisemitic Amazon Prime documentary caused much consternation when he was on the Nets—and Cuban’s anti-Trump rhetoric? Spoiler: money calms all seas.

The NBA calls the report “categorically false,” while Torre stands by the reporting. But the episode is really about a New York Magazine story from last month that traces Adelson’s political influence from helping Benjamin Netanyahu rise to power in Israel and details how she came to learn that it only takes a lot of money to convince Donald Trump to adopt her views as policy.

All interesting stuff about our newest neighbor, including how the Mavs purchase is—as we and many others have floated—a giant bet on legalized gambling in Texas. There’s a big error in the magazine story, though, which is somehow still live in the online copy: “Her company bought 108 acres in Irving, Texas, near the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ Global Life Arena.”

“Near” is doing a lot of work there. And “Global Life Arena”? Well, yikes.

Source: Pablo Torre Finds Out