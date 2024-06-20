Into the wild(ish).

This month we offer a first-rate package of road-tripping travel stories for your consideration. I wanted to participate by chronicling a recent boys’ trip to Palo Duro Canyon State Park, in the Panhandle, but the other editors killed my story, claiming that the magazine had too recently published a piece about the destination. That wasn’t the real reason, though. I could see right through them. My story was clearly a casualty of a “catch and kill” scheme designed to spare my traveling mates’ embarrassment. So here are the details that they have tried to hide. Consider it a reader service, should you decide to drive to Palo Duro.

First, if you are going to meet at Adam’s house in White Rock Valley, so that Adam can drive, be sure to get permission in advance from Adam’s neighbors. Adam worries a lot about his neighbors and the parking situation on his street. (Adam is a great driver. Highly recommended.)

Next, remember to bring David’s walkie-talkies. These are great for hiking on trails and embarrassing Adam. Hang back in the caboose position of your group, and let Adam take the lead. When hikers approach from the opposite direction, right as they encounter Adam, you can squawk into his walkie-talkie from a distance of 25 yards: “Badger to Magpie! Be alert! That woman looks dangerous!”

A note about David: he was a reporter for WFAA Channel 8 for 16 years before becoming a national correspondent for CBS. You will notice that every time you take a group selfie, David will remove his hat so that he can better display his silver television plumage. You can either fight this or accept it. I suggest the latter because his hair truly is beautiful and does improve most pictures.

Watch out for Eric. He has a pre-hike routine that involves petroleum jelly. That’s a true fact. I’m not making it up.

Finally, you should, without question, go to the aptly named website paloduroglamping.com and reserve one of their cabins. Each night of rental comes with a complimentary breakfast sandwich that is amazing and will sustain you on 11-mile hikes that David told you would be only 7 miles. And I absolutely killed some dry-aged New York strips on the provided gas grill. Just give me your preferred dates, and I’ll gladly prepare a dinner you’ll not soon forget.

Adam snores, by the way. But his gin and tonics are so good that you’ll forgive him. Remember to bring limes!