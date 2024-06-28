I saw the Erykah Badu DART train for the first time.
Pretty cool. (And then maybe 15 minutes later I saw the Erykah Badu bus. Also pretty cool.)
Nestor Hernandez spent 100 days in jail for a parole violation, and it wasn’t his first. Days after his release, on October 22, 2022, he opened fire at Dallas Methodist Hospital, killing nurse Katie Flowers and social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa. He was wearing an ankle monitor, but was still able to drive to the hospital to visit the mother of his newborn child. He shot Pokuua when she entered the room during an argument between Hernandez and his girlfriend. After shooting at a Methodist police officer, he shot and wounded Flowers, who later died.
Flowers’ daughter, Sarah, has filed a wrongful death suit against Hernandez, who was convicted of capital murder last year, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, WFAA reports. She is asking for a jury to determine damages.
Since the incident, an investigation ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott revealed major lapses in oversight of Hernandez’s parole. State Rep. Rafael Anchia, whose district includes the hospital, ushered through legislation that made it a crime to remove or tamper with an ankle monitor, something Hernandez had done previously.
It’s not a Sidd Finch hoax. On the always great Pablo Torre Finds Out, our former staff writer Michael J. Mooney gets to the bottom of how the first Japanese player drafted by the NHL (via the Buffalo Sabres in the 1970s) didn’t actually exist. Fascinating.
Perot’s Hillwood would like to turn 1,380 acres in eastern Tennessee into 10.35 million square feet of industrial warehouses. This part of Wilson County—about 40 miles east of Nashville, and a dozen miles southeast of a place called Possum Town—is rural, where farming appears to be a way of life. Those farmers would prefer that the land not turn into an industrial center, and about 30 of them climbed into their tractors and led a parade to the local planning commission hearing. Your move, Hillwood.
