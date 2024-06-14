Gay people can be boring, too.

From a DMN story about the Turtle Creek Chorale’s gala: “They showed me pictures of their two girls, 8 and 11 (both adorable). Gay life, after all, is not one note—the social scene, clubbing, fashion—but a harmony of them, bachelorhood and fatherhood, wild times and domesticity, one of the beautiful stories about gay life in the 21th [sic] century.” It’s Pride Month, so I wanted to make sure y’all knew that. Poppers? Yes! But also just doing the dishes and going to bed early.

Source: Dallas Morning News