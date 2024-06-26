Economists warn against using public funds to lure pro sports teams.
Bethany Erickson mentioned on Monday that Dallas appears to be in the running for FIFA’s media nerve center during the 2026 World Cup, which would bring an additional 5,000 broadcasters to the city. At the bottom of that report was the seemingly ever-present “Project X,” which is what the city attorneys are calling any effort to bring a pro sports team to Dallas. We’ve already pulled the Wings away from Arlington by offering $19 million in incentives and an upgrade of Dallas Memorial Auditorium. That’s a relatively small investment compared to the $500 million Arlington voters promised the Texas Rangers in 2016 and the $325 million that city gave the Cowboys in 2004. The News talked to economists who caution that a bevy of surveys find that “welfare improvements from hosting teams tend to fall well short of covering public outlays.” Keep that in mind should the billionaire Adelson family ever wander to 1500 Marilla with their hands out threatening to move the Mavericks.
Source: Dallas Morning News