FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Economists warn against using public funds to lure pro sports teams.

Bethany Erickson mentioned on Monday that Dallas appears to be in the running for FIFA’s media nerve center during the 2026 World Cup, which would bring an additional 5,000 broadcasters to the city. At the bottom of that report was the seemingly ever-present “Project X,” which is what the city attorneys are calling any effort to bring a pro sports team to Dallas. We’ve already pulled the Wings away from Arlington by offering $19 million in incentives and an upgrade of Dallas Memorial Auditorium. That’s a relatively small investment compared to the $500 million Arlington voters promised the Texas Rangers in 2016 and the $325 million that city gave the Cowboys in 2004. The News talked to economists who caution that a bevy of surveys find that “welfare improvements from hosting teams tend to fall well short of covering public outlays.” Keep that in mind should the billionaire Adelson family ever wander to 1500 Marilla with their hands out threatening to move the Mavericks.

Source: Dallas Morning News

In case you missed it

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White aren’t closer to a new contract.

The two entities have until July 1 to renegotiate their contract, which appears stalled because Baylor doesn’t believe its reimbursement rate is fair. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the state’s largest insurer (5 million customers) and Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas (52 hospitals, over 800 care sites). Going down to the wire, with patients caught in the lurch, is nothing new for these sorts of negotiations. Both sides say they’re negotiating in good faith, and patients presently undergoing treatment or already hospitalized will likely qualify for in-network rates if this doesn’t get sorted out in a few days. Blue Cross and Medical City had a similar dispute that lasted until the day-of, and Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern’s system came to an agreement after requesting a $900 million increase from the insurer. Will Maddox has more below over on D CEO.

No Movement in Blue Cross and Baylor Contract Dispute as Deadline Approaches

Six days from the deadline, both sides say they are working in good faith to find a solution without results so far.
By Will Maddox
|
Image
Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
|

It’s so gross out, everyone is looking for a pool.

Let us know where to go, guy.

Image
Zac Crain
Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
|

Martyrs Park memorial is in the running for an international art award.

The public art piece Shadow Lines was installed at Martyrs Park near Dealey Plaza last September. This week, the city announced that the global CODAawards jurors has selected it as a Top 100 People’s Choice finalist. There were 384 total pieces in the running. The awards recognize design projects that show “the most successful integration of commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public space.” Shadow Lines achieves that goal by commemorating the victims of racial violence who went decades without being recognized.

Created by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee of RE:site Studio in Houston, Shadow Lines features the names of the victims and the dates of their deaths etched into rust-colored metal. A large sundial uses light and shadows to direct the viewer’s gaze upon the work.

To vote for the piece, head here. Then read MiCaih Thomas’ story about the monument below from our July issue. And do go see it.

Dallas Recognizes the History of Martyrs Park, Hidden in Plain Sight

A new memorial gives Dallasites more reason to seek out the often-overlooked Martyrs Park.
By MiCaih Thomas
|
Martyrs Park Dallas
