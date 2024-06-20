Driver in awful video arrested.
A driver depicted hitting two cyclists as they rode near DFW International Airport was arrested by airport police. The video made the rounds on social media Tuesday and Wednesday. It showed a driver hitting two cyclists from behind as they were on a group ride. The driver then ran over one of the cyclists before driving off. Benjamin Hylander, who is accused of driving drunk and is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was arrested shortly after the incident. Both cyclists are out of the hospital.
Source: Fox 4