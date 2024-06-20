Thursday, June 20, 2024 Jun 20, 2024
Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
Driver in awful video arrested.

A driver depicted hitting two cyclists as they rode near DFW International Airport was arrested by airport police. The video made the rounds on social media Tuesday and Wednesday. It showed a driver hitting two cyclists from behind as they were on a group ride. The driver then ran over one of the cyclists before driving off. Benjamin Hylander, who is accused of driving drunk and is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was arrested shortly after the incident. Both cyclists are out of the hospital.

Source: Fox 4

Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
Dallas County may be headed for layoffs.

Tuesday’s Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting revealed that the county may be $50 million over budget if cost-saving measures are not enacted. However, at least two commissioners pointed to high overtime and medical leave pay in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and juvenile departments as being suspicious. Some employees allegedly reported working 18 hours a day, seven days a week. The sheriff’s department and jail have spent almost $13 million on overtime so far this year—$7 million over budget.

Source: KERA

Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
Victims of State Fair shooting file suit.

Andrea Liliana Araujo was working with a cleaning crew at the State Fair of Texas on October 14 when Cameron Turner allegedly opened fire. Araujo and her husband, Pedro Ortega, allege in their suit that Andy Frain Services, the security guard service working the entrance Turner reportedly used, and weapons detection system provider GXC failed to stop or detect Turner’s gun. The two are seeking more than $1 million.

Turner’s charges include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he is still in the Dallas County jail with bail set at $1.6 million.

Source: Dallas Morning News

