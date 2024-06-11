Does Dallas’ City Charter need a preamble?

Dallas reviews its charter—the governing document that dictates how the city operates—once every 10 years. For the past few months, a volunteer commission debated amendments submitted by the public before passing its recommendations to the City Council for review. Now, council members are contributing their own suggestions.

Councilmember Adam Bazaldua wants to add a preamble to the charter. The language isn’t binding, but he said it is meant to be a vision statement that “adds context to the charter.” The draft proclaims that the city should recognize its history and diverse populations when making policy decisions, although much of what it lays out is also established in the city’s racial equity plan.

It takes its inspiration (and lifts its structure and much of its wording) from the preamble to New York City’s charter, which voters approved in 2022. And like New York’s, it’s long—668 words. By comparison, the preamble to the U.S. Constitution is 52 words.

Bazaldua told us yesterday that the idea for the preamble actually came from former City Councilmember Diane Ragsdale, who pointed out that Dallas’ charter didn’t have one. “I agreed it was a necessary addition,” he says. The proposed preamble is a near-verbatim version of New York’s, Bazaldua said, because it is meant to be a starting point. The document is “nowhere near the final version to be brought forth to voters, it still has many edits and revisions to go through.”

Bazaldua said he used New York’s preamble to “guide” the draft. “The values they outline, specifically about equity, opportunities for residents, and historical acknowledgements are all values we too are striving to model our city around,” he says.

Read the entire proposed preamble for Dallas’ charter here.