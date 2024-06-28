Daughter of slain nurse sues Methodist Hospital shooter, parole board.

Nestor Hernandez spent 100 days in jail for a parole violation, and it wasn’t his first. Days after his release, on October 22, 2022, he opened fire at Dallas Methodist Hospital, killing nurse Katie Flowers and social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa. He was wearing an ankle monitor, but was still able to drive to the hospital to visit the mother of his newborn child. He shot Pokuua when she entered the room during an argument between Hernandez and his girlfriend. After shooting at a Methodist police officer, he shot and wounded Flowers, who later died.

Flowers’ daughter, Sarah, has filed a wrongful death suit against Hernandez, who was convicted of capital murder last year, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, WFAA reports. She is asking for a jury to determine damages.

Since the incident, an investigation ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott revealed major lapses in oversight of Hernandez’s parole. State Rep. Rafael Anchia, whose district includes the hospital, ushered through legislation that made it a crime to remove or tamper with an ankle monitor, something Hernandez had done previously.

