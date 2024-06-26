Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Jun 26, 2024
DART and the Tollway have some weekend traffic notes.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says light rail service downtown will be delayed this weekend. Crews will be performing maintenance on the rail’s high-voltage power source, one track at a time. DART will operate one train in both directions, serving stations between the Pearl and the Arts District stations and the West End. Three shuttle bus routes will replace rail lines for some stations. You can find those routes here.

The work will take two weekends and start at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 3 a.m. Monday. It will take a break for the July 4 weekend and pick back up on July 12-15.  If repairs need more time, they’ll continue them on July 19-22. 

If you need to go downtown and usually take the Dallas North Tollway, keep your head on a swivel. The North Texas Tollway Authority will close the southbound Dallas North Tollway to the southbound I-35E ramp tomorrow and Friday for “lightning maintenance.” The detour is Oak Lawn Avenue, so turn right then take a left on the I-35 frontage road to enter the freeway from the Oak Lawn entrance ramp. Or just take Harry Hines into the Arts District.

In case you missed it

Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
|

Before tonight’s NBA Draft, let’s remember some guys.

While the franchise’s two icons did come via the draft, most of the Mavericks’ picks have been, shall we say, forgettable. They’re not on the clock until later in the second round tonight. While we wait, let’s remember some guys. I’ll start. Get obscure with me in the comments.

Mo Ager, Jim Farmer, Cherokee Parks, Pavel Podlkolzin (saw him gassing up his car at an Exxon on Mockingbird Lane after a game once—gigantic pant cuffs), Uwe Blab, Doug Smith, Nick Fazekas.

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White aren’t closer to a new contract.

The two entities have until July 1 to renegotiate their contract, which appears stalled because Baylor doesn’t believe its reimbursement rate is fair. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the state’s largest insurer (5 million customers) and Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas (52 hospitals, over 800 care sites). Going down to the wire, with patients caught in the lurch, is nothing new for these sorts of negotiations. Both sides say they’re negotiating in good faith, and patients presently undergoing treatment or already hospitalized will likely qualify for in-network rates if this doesn’t get sorted out in a few days. Blue Cross and Medical City had a similar dispute that lasted until the day-of, and Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern’s system came to an agreement after requesting a $900 million increase from the insurer. Will Maddox has more below over on D CEO.

No Movement in Blue Cross and Baylor Contract Dispute as Deadline Approaches

Six days from the deadline, both sides say they are working in good faith to find a solution without results so far.
By Will Maddox
|
Image
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Economists warn against using public funds to lure pro sports teams.

Bethany Erickson mentioned on Monday that Dallas appears to be in the running for FIFA’s media nerve center during the 2026 World Cup, which would bring an additional 5,000 broadcasters to the city. At the bottom of that report was the seemingly ever-present “Project X,” which is what the city attorneys are calling any effort to bring a pro sports team to Dallas. We’ve already pulled the Wings away from Arlington by offering $19 million in incentives and an upgrade of Dallas Memorial Auditorium. That’s a relatively small investment compared to the $500 million Arlington voters promised the Texas Rangers in 2016 and the $325 million that city gave the Cowboys in 2004. The News talked to economists who caution that a bevy of surveys find that “welfare improvements from hosting teams tend to fall well short of covering public outlays.” Keep that in mind should the billionaire Adelson family ever wander to 1500 Marilla with their hands out threatening to move the Mavericks.

Source: Dallas Morning News

