Dallas woman tells her story to Congress.

Yesterday, Lauren Miller told lawmakers that she and her husband learned that her pregnancy was not viable and she had to travel to another state to have an abortion. Democrats called her to provide testimony during a hearing to protect the right of individuals to travel to receive the procedure. Miller had to go to Colorado to terminate her pregnancy after learning through an ultrasound that one of her twins had serious abnormalities and would likely not survive.

Source: Dallas Morning News