Dallas shells out almost three-quarters of a million bucks on car accidents.

Yesterday, the Dallas City Council approved about $740,000 in settlements related to car accidents in which city employees were involved. The six items were on the consent agenda, which is a list of agenda items that are bundled together for one vote and generally have little discussion.

The price tags for those six accidents range from $36,000 to $270,000. Incidents include a Dallas Sanitation Service truck that made a U-turn and hit a car ($270,000) and a Dallas Fire-Rescue fire truck driven by a firefighter that failed to yield to traffic ($248,500).

District 14 Councilmember Paul Ridley—who represents Downtown, Uptown, and East Dallas—said that the expenditures were getting “out of control” and asked interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to review the city’s policies regarding driver training and the consequences for causing traffic accidents.

Source: KERA