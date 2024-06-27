Dallas police will lose assistant chief to San Marcos.
Dallas police executive assistant chief Lonzo Anderson, a 27-year veteran of the department, will leave the city for San Marcos, where he was hired as an assistant city manager. Anderson’s rank in Dallas was just one step below Chief Eddie Garcia, and he served as interim chief before Dallas hired Garcia.
He was in charge of the department’s patrol divisions and administrative operations, including the police academy. Garcia told the Dallas City Council Wednesday that Anderson was also his “go-to” for the city’s violent crime reduction plan and his “steady hand.”
Anderson said he’ll start in San Marcos on August 5.
Source: Dallas Morning News