Dallas police chief gets sweet pay deal.

Remember when Austin and Houston were recruiting Chief Eddie García, so Dallas gave him $10,000 stay put? Now we know the city, in its offer letter, also made him this promise: “The city is committed to paying you a base salary of $306,440.40 or the highest salary for a police chief of a Texas city with a population of over one million.” If I’m Houston, I raise my police chief’s salary right now to $3 million and put out a press release (then, in about a week, lower that salary back to its previous number).

Source: Dallas Morning News