Dallas County may be headed for layoffs.

Andrea Liliana Araujo was working with a cleaning crew at the State Fair of Texas on October 14 when Cameron Turner allegedly opened fire. Araujo and her husband, Pedro Ortega, allege in their suit that Andy Frain Services, the security guard service working the entrance Turner reportedly used, and weapons detection system provider GXC failed to stop or detect Turner’s gun. The two are seeking more than $1 million.

Turner’s charges include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he is still in the Dallas County jail with bail set at $1.6 million.

Source: Dallas Morning News