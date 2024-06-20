Dallas County may be headed for layoffs.
Tuesday’s Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting revealed that the county may be $50 million over budget if cost-saving measures are not enacted. However, at least two commissioners pointed to high overtime and medical leave pay in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and juvenile departments as being suspicious. Some employees allegedly reported working 18 hours a day, seven days a week. The sheriff’s department and jail have spent almost $13 million on overtime so far this year—$7 million over budget.
Source: KERA