FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Bethany Erickson
Bethany Erickson
|

Dallas Council to vote on FIFA-shaped agenda item.

On Wednesday, the City Council will vote to authorize negotiations with Oak View Group 360, the company contracted to operate Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and “a soccer federation” for a nine-month user agreement in 2026.

In February, FIFA announced that North Texas would host nine games during the 2026 World Cup, including two round-of-32 matches, one quarterfinal matchup, and a semifinal match. Dallas was also in the running to host the tournament’s International Broadcast Center, and officials said the convention center would be the home of the nerve center. Whatever city lands this deal would attract another 5,000 broadcasters (or more). That’s a lot of hotel rooms.

In other sports business, the Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on June 24, 2024 Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention meets at 1 p.m. today. It will spend most of the meeting in executive session to “discuss or deliberate commercial or financial information” related to “Project X.” If you recall, we’ve spent a lot of time trying to suss out the mysterious Project X. It’s apparently not the Wings or Dallas Trinity FC. Maybe it’s the Mavs, like we first posited. Or maybe, since Kansas has decided to throw its hat in the ring to woo the Chiefs away from the Missouri side of Kansas City, Dallas is talking to Clark Hunt.

Or maybe all of those things and a half dozen other projects are Project X and it’s just a name the city gives secret sports projects. I give up.

In case you missed it

Zac Crain
Zac Crain
|

Sha’Carri Richardson sprints her way to Paris.

The 24-year-old Dallas native ran the fastest 100-meter dash of 2024 to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad going to France, three years after being bounced for testing positive for marijuana.

“I know that the hard work I’ve put into, not just physically on the track but as well as mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady that I am today and that I’m going to grow into was a full-fledged surreal moment for me to actually embrace and be able to show to the world and on the track,” Richardson said after. She is going to be a star in Paris.

Source: ESPN

Zac Crain
Zac Crain
|

We got our first 100-degree day.

Who had June 23 in the pool? Normally, it doesn’t hit triple digits until July 1, so that’s fun. And it looks like we’ll get at least a couple more this week. Here’s a tip: steer into it. Drink hot beverages and wear black.

Source: Fox 4

Image
News

City Hall Shakeup Combines Planning and Development with Permitting

Dallas Development Services Director Andrew Espinoza is leaving City Hall, a Friday memo from interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert says.
By |
