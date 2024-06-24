Dallas Council to vote on FIFA-shaped agenda item.

On Wednesday, the City Council will vote to authorize negotiations with Oak View Group 360, the company contracted to operate Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and “a soccer federation” for a nine-month user agreement in 2026.

In February, FIFA announced that North Texas would host nine games during the 2026 World Cup, including two round-of-32 matches, one quarterfinal matchup, and a semifinal match. Dallas was also in the running to host the tournament’s International Broadcast Center, and officials said the convention center would be the home of the nerve center. Whatever city lands this deal would attract another 5,000 broadcasters (or more). That’s a lot of hotel rooms.

In other sports business, the Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on June 24, 2024 Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention meets at 1 p.m. today. It will spend most of the meeting in executive session to “discuss or deliberate commercial or financial information” related to “Project X.” If you recall, we’ve spent a lot of time trying to suss out the mysterious Project X. It’s apparently not the Wings or Dallas Trinity FC. Maybe it’s the Mavs, like we first posited. Or maybe, since Kansas has decided to throw its hat in the ring to woo the Chiefs away from the Missouri side of Kansas City, Dallas is talking to Clark Hunt.

Or maybe all of those things and a half dozen other projects are Project X and it’s just a name the city gives secret sports projects. I give up.