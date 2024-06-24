Monday, June 24, 2024 Jun 24, 2024
Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nadine Lee was awarded a new contract last week.

She hasn’t signed it yet, so we don’t know any of the details. She has until July 11 to put pen to paper, a spokesperson for the agency said, at which point the duration, salary, and benefits will be made public. She was hired in 2021 and given a three-year contract. The DART Board of Directors debated the details in executive session before emerging and approving the extension by a vote of 9-3.

Something happened behind closed doors, which was evident in a brief discussion prior to the vote. Board Member Rodney Schlosser—one of Dallas’ appointees—amended the contract to reduce a $30,000 retention bonus to $15,000, but no other specifics were announced. Fellow Board Member Paul Wageman, who is Plano’s appointee, said that retention bonus was “a bridge too far for me” and noted that Lee “is being handsomely rewarded with a significant increase in her salary, a significant increase in her bonus” and voted no. (Plano’s City Council on Monday will consider a resolution aimed at reducing its one-cent sales tax contribution to DART, which is a complicated matter that I’ll dive into after the meeting.)

“I support what’s being presented today, but with a heavy heart,” said Board Member Carmen Garcia, a Dallas appointee. “This is not what I originally some of us did not originally make that decision, it was a hard decision to make, but I do support my colleagues around this table. I think Nadine has done a tremendous job for us, so that’s my vote. But it’s with a heavy heart.”

Nobody will comment about the private negotiations, but the contract should answer any lingering questions. Lee is the chief executive for the agency that provides public transportation to 13 member cities. She oversees a $1.8 billion budget and has spent much of her tenure attempting to increase reliability, customer service, and safety across DART’s buses and trains. The board approved a new strategic plan last month and ridership is about 75 percent of what it was prior to the pandemic.

|

A Dallas basketball mystery.

This morning, I spotted this assemblage of basketballs riding atop an SUV on Ross Avenue, in downtown. The Yukon Denali is a Hotel Zaza courtesy car. What in the name of James Naismith is going on here? Tell me in the comments. Wrong answers only.

Image
