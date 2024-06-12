City Council elects new leadership, kerfuffle follows.

The Dallas City Council is meeting today, and of the many things on the agenda one was the task of electing mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem. That task doesn’t generally create much excitement. The Council chose to re-elect Tennell Atkins as mayor pro tem, which means that when Mayor Eric Johnson is out (which rarely ever happens, right?), Atkins runs the meetings. The same body also picked Adam Bazaldua as its deputy mayor pro tem, which is like being the understudy to the understudy (or the middle child).

The Bazaldua choice is definitely interesting. He’s more liberal than Johnson, who has a newfound zeal for conservatism. What is also interesting is how the vote played out. Both Atkins and Bazaldua were nominated for mayor pro tem. Atkins got eight votes to Bazaldua’s seven, with Omar Narvaez, Chad West, Gay Donnell Willis, Paula Blackmon, Jaynie Schultz, Bazaldua himself, and Jaime Resendez voting for Bazaldua. He was the sole nominee for deputy, with 14 of his colleagues voting for him. (Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn did not vote.)

Having become deputy mayor pro tem (technically it’s official on June 17), Bazaldua motioned to move up an agenda item that, if passed, would condemn Senate Bill 4, which allows state and local police to arrest people they believe are in the country illegally. A gallery full of people was on hand to provide comment on the issue; he didn’t want to make them wait. Instead, the apparently angered mayor moved to go into a quick recess and then was seen walking toward Bazaldua. One councilmember told me, “It was a little wild.” Bazaldua said, “The mayor wasn’t so good at hiding his true colors when the cameras were still on.”

This is going to be fun, right?