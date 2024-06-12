Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Jun 12, 2024
Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
Celebrating the 13th anniversary of the Mavs’ championship.

It happened 13 years ago tonight. I was at my friend Joe’s house with some friends and colleagues, including Jessica Otte, who took the photo I am sharing here of my shirtless, then-tiny son (who is now 20 years old???) jumping into my arms immediately after the final buzzer. We drove home the slow way, honking and yelling at the other cars who were honking and yelling at us, all very happily. May that set the vibes for tonight. (To otherwise help, I am wearing a 2011 championship t-shirt and my blue ‘Playoff’ Kyrie 1s.)

Image
Jessica Otte

