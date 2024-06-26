Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Jun 26, 2024
FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White aren’t closer to a new contract.

The two entities have until July 1 to renegotiate their contract, which appears stalled because Baylor doesn’t believe its reimbursement rate is fair. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the state’s largest insurer (5 million customers) and Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas (52 hospitals, over 800 care sites). Going down to the wire, with patients caught in the lurch, is nothing new for these sorts of negotiations. Both sides say they’re negotiating in good faith, and patients presently undergoing treatment or already hospitalized will likely qualify for in-network rates if this doesn’t get sorted out in a few days. Blue Cross and Medical City had a similar dispute that lasted until the day-of, and Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern’s system came to an agreement after requesting a $900 million increase from the insurer. Will Maddox has more below over on D CEO.

No Movement in Blue Cross and Baylor Contract Dispute as Deadline Approaches

Six days from the deadline, both sides say they are working in good faith to find a solution without results so far.
By Will Maddox
Zac Crain
By Zac Crain
Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
Martyrs Park memorial is in the running for an international art award.

The public art piece Shadow Lines was installed at Martyrs Park near Dealey Plaza last September. This week, the city announced that the global CODAawards jurors has selected it as a Top 100 People’s Choice finalist. There were 384 total pieces in the running. The awards recognize design projects that show “the most successful integration of commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public space.” Shadow Lines achieves that goal by commemorating the victims of racial violence who went decades without being recognized.

Created by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee of RE:site Studio in Houston, Shadow Lines features the names of the victims and the dates of their deaths etched into rust-colored metal. A large sundial uses light and shadows to direct the viewer’s gaze upon the work.

To vote for the piece, head here. Then read MiCaih Thomas’ story about the monument below from our July issue. And do go see it.

Dallas Recognizes the History of Martyrs Park, Hidden in Plain Sight

A new memorial gives Dallasites more reason to seek out the often-overlooked Martyrs Park.
By MiCaih Thomas
Martyrs Park Dallas
Brian Reinhart
By Brian Reinhart
We’ve updated our 50 Best Restaurants list.

Four spots join the list of the best in Dallas. Two are new in town (Mister Charles and Via Triozzi) and two are returning to the ranks after being bumped (Georgie and Ka-Tip Thai Street Food). Check out the list now. You should also read a quick rundown of the new features we’ve added, like search filters and reservation links that go direct to restaurant booking platforms. Happy eating! We’ll update the list again in December.

Our 50 Best Restaurants List Is Updated for Summer with New Foods and Features

Summer is a great time to snag an easier-to-get reservation at a hot spot. Like all 50 of these spots, for example.
By Brian Reinhart
