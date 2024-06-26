Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White aren’t closer to a new contract.

The public art piece Shadow Lines was installed at Martyrs Park near Dealey Plaza last September. This week, the city announced that the global CODAawards jurors has selected it as a Top 100 People’s Choice finalist. There were 384 total pieces in the running. The awards recognize design projects that show “the most successful integration of commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public space.” Shadow Lines achieves that goal by commemorating the victims of racial violence who went decades without being recognized.

Created by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee of RE:site Studio in Houston, Shadow Lines features the names of the victims and the dates of their deaths etched into rust-colored metal. A large sundial uses light and shadows to direct the viewer’s gaze upon the work.

To vote for the piece, head here. Then read MiCaih Thomas’ story about the monument below from our July issue. And do go see it.