Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White aren’t closer to a new contract.
The two entities have until July 1 to renegotiate their contract, which appears stalled because Baylor doesn’t believe its reimbursement rate is fair. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is the state’s largest insurer (5 million customers) and Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas (52 hospitals, over 800 care sites). Going down to the wire, with patients caught in the lurch, is nothing new for these sorts of negotiations. Both sides say they’re negotiating in good faith, and patients presently undergoing treatment or already hospitalized will likely qualify for in-network rates if this doesn’t get sorted out in a few days. Blue Cross and Medical City had a similar dispute that lasted until the day-of, and Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern’s system came to an agreement after requesting a $900 million increase from the insurer. Will Maddox has more below over on D CEO.