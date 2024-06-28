Blue Cross, Baylor buy another three months.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Baylor Scott & White agreed to extend its existing contract another three months while the two negotiate reimbursement rates. The contract would’ve expired in July, pushing millions of patients out-of-network, but now the two have until October to reach an agreement. Blue Cross is the state’s largest insurer and Baylor Scott & White is Texas’ largest nonprofit health system. There are a lot of patients caught in the middle of their disagreement, and D CEO‘s Will Maddox talked to a few about how the insurer has communicated how they might be affected. In short: a lot of confusion, which is no fun when you have surgery scheduled for next week.