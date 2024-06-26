Before tonight’s NBA Draft, let’s remember some guys.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says light rail service downtown will be delayed this weekend. Crews will be performing maintenance on the rail’s high-voltage power source, one track at a time. DART will operate one train in both directions, serving stations between the Pearl and the Arts District stations and the West End. Three shuttle bus routes will replace rail lines for some stations. You can find those routes here.

The work will take two weekends and start at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 3 a.m. Monday. It will take a break for the July 4 weekend and pick back up on July 12-15. If repairs need more time, they’ll continue them on July 19-22.

If you need to go downtown and usually take the Dallas North Tollway, keep your head on a swivel. The North Texas Tollway Authority will close the southbound Dallas North Tollway to the southbound I-35E ramp tomorrow and Friday for “lightning maintenance.” The detour is Oak Lawn Avenue, so turn right then take a left on the I-35 frontage road to enter the freeway from the Oak Lawn entrance ramp. Or just take Harry Hines into the Arts District.