Before tonight’s NBA Draft, let’s remember some guys.
While the franchise’s two icons did come via the draft, most of the Mavericks’ picks have been, shall we say, forgettable. They’re not on the clock until later in the second round tonight. While we wait, let’s remember some guys. I’ll start. Get obscure with me in the comments.
Mo Ager, Jim Farmer, Cherokee Parks, Pavel Podlkolzin (saw him gassing up his car at an Exxon on Mockingbird Lane after a game once—gigantic pant cuffs), Uwe Blab, Doug Smith, Nick Fazekas.