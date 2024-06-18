Alley trash pickup might end in Dallas.

The city could save about $10 million annually if it stopped picking up people’s trash in alleys (because curbside pickup reduces labor costs). Today councilmembers will get a briefing on a proposal to phase out alley pickup over the next two years. I’m thinking of my 80-year-old neighbors with no front driveway and access to the street only via a stone staircase. Nearly every house in my neighborhood lacks a front driveway. If we make this transition, there had best be some exceptions.

Source: Dallas Morning News