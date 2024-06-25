Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Jun 25, 2024
FrontBurner

A Daily Conversation About Dallas
Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Airlines at DFW Airport would’ve refunded hundreds of millions of dollars in 2023.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced rules this year requiring airlines to refund travelers whose flights are canceled or delayed by more than three hours (domestic) or six hours (international). Airlines operating at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the world’s third busiest, would’ve been on the hook for $267,420,912 in refunds last year. The Austin research firm Upgraded Points did the math to find that 9,915 flights fell under the Biden administration’s new rules at DFW, which amounted to about 3.4 percent of its total flights. Dallas Love Field would’ve paid out about $36 million. American Airlines by itself would’ve owed $1.2 billion while Southwest would’ve paid out $497 million.

Source: Dallas Morning News

In case you missed it

Brian Reinhart
By Brian Reinhart
|

We’ve updated our 50 Best Restaurants list.

Four spots join the list of the best in Dallas. Two are new in town (Mister Charles and Via Triozzi) and two are returning to the ranks after being bumped (Georgie and Ka-Tip Thai Street Food). Check out the list now. You should also read a quick rundown of the new features we’ve added, like search filters and reservation links that go direct to restaurant booking platforms. Happy eating! We’ll update the list again in December.

Our 50 Best Restaurants List Is Updated for Summer with New Foods and Features

Summer is a great time to snag an easier-to-get reservation at a hot spot. Like all 50 of these spots, for example.
By Brian Reinhart
|
Image
Bethany Erickson
By Bethany Erickson
|

One Dallas firefighter made double his yearly salary in overtime last year.

The Dallas Morning News published data this morning that show how much the city is paying its cops and firefighters in overtime. The city spent more than $140 million on overtime last year. Dallas is short roughly 400 police officers compared to staffing numbers from a decade ago. Dallas Fire-Rescue closed last year with “at least” 100 vacant positions, its chief told the paper.

Firefighter Jerromie Jones, who did not comment for the story, made $184,039 in overtime pay, which is twice his annual base pay of $91,734. There were 47 city employees who made at least $100,000 in overtime last year, and 38 of them clocked enough extra hours to exceed their total base salary. Only one was not a police officer or firefighter. (Water meter reader Jose Bravo made $104,946 in overtime, with a base pay of $39,332. Which is honestly impressive.)

The City Council will take up next year’s budget once it returns from its July break. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue are expected to ask for increases in their budgets, the bulk of which will go toward paying their people.

Source: Dallas Morning News

Matt Goodman
By Matt Goodman
|

Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nadine Lee was awarded a new contract last week.

She hasn’t signed it yet, so we don’t know any of the details. She has until July 11 to put pen to paper, a spokesperson for the agency said, at which point the duration, salary, and benefits will be made public. She was hired in 2021 and given a three-year contract. The DART Board of Directors debated the details in executive session before emerging and approving the extension by a vote of 9-3.

Something happened behind closed doors, which was evident in a brief discussion prior to the vote. Board Member Rodney Schlosser—one of Dallas’ appointees—amended the contract to reduce a $30,000 retention bonus to $15,000, but no other specifics were announced. Fellow Board Member Paul Wageman, who is Plano’s appointee, said that retention bonus was “a bridge too far for me” and noted that Lee “is being handsomely rewarded with a significant increase in her salary, a significant increase in her bonus” and voted no. (Plano’s City Council on Monday will consider a resolution aimed at reducing its one-cent sales tax contribution to DART, which is a complicated matter that I’ll dive into after the meeting.)

“I support what’s being presented today, but with a heavy heart,” said Board Member Carmen Garcia, a Dallas appointee. “It was a hard decision to make, but I do support my colleagues around this table. I think Nadine has done a tremendous job for us, so that’s my vote. But it’s with a heavy heart.”

Nobody will comment about the private negotiations, but the contract should answer any lingering questions. Lee is the chief executive for the agency that provides public transportation to 13 member cities. She oversees a $1.8 billion budget and has spent much of her tenure attempting to increase reliability, customer service, and safety across DART’s buses and trains. The board approved a new strategic plan last month and ridership is about 75 percent of what it was prior to the pandemic.

