Airlines at DFW Airport would’ve refunded hundreds of millions of dollars in 2023.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced rules this year requiring airlines to refund travelers whose flights are canceled or delayed by more than three hours (domestic) or six hours (international). Airlines operating at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the world’s third busiest, would’ve been on the hook for $267,420,912 in refunds last year. The Austin research firm Upgraded Points did the math to find that 9,915 flights fell under the Biden administration’s new rules at DFW, which amounted to about 3.4 percent of its total flights. Dallas Love Field would’ve paid out about $36 million. American Airlines by itself would’ve owed $1.2 billion while Southwest would’ve paid out $497 million.
Source: Dallas Morning News