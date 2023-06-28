The Dallas Architecture Forum Looks to Catalog the Last 25 Years in North Texas Design

Everything around you is designed, from the roads you drive on, to your home’s roofline, to the HVAC system keeping you cool. If a ceiling is too low, or if a hall is too narrow, you can feel it, says Nate Eudaly, executive director of the Dallas Architecture Forum. Good design, on the other hand, often goes unnoticed. “When stuff was well designed,” he said, “people just think less” about it.

This year, the Dallas Architecture Forum is highlighting good design in North Texas.

For its 25th anniversary, the nonprofit, which provides design education by way of lectures, panels, and other events, is honoring the 25 most meaningful and influential architecture projects across North Texas over the past 25 years. Employing an international jury of some of architecture’s brightest minds, the forum will highlight 10 local projects in different categories, including civic, commercial, transportation, adaptive reuse, and more. The forum released its 100 semi-finalists this spring and its more than 70 finalists last month. The final 25 winners will be announced in the fall.

“We really want to raise awareness, not only just in North Texas,” Eudaly says, “but in the United States and even internationally about the tremendous events that have happened in North Texas over the last 25 years.”

Dallas is a young city. Unlike more established metropolitan centers, like New York City and Boston, Dallas’ architectural culture is still evolving, Eudaly says. The city saw lots of growth in the latter half of the 20thcentury as it became a major power center. Then the Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1980s stopped development in its tracks.

“Really, it’s like a 20-year gap,” he says, before urban development and architecture found its footing once more. Since then, there has been renewed focus on urban cores, thanks to projects like Klyde Warren Park, and a series of signature buildings, like the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Infrastructure and Transportation finalist: The Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Shutterstock

The Looking Back Categories Residential

Interior Design

Landscape, Urban Design, Public Space, and Master Plan

Commercial

Infrastructure and Transportation

Education

Health and Wellness

Retail, Mixed Use, and Hospitality

Adaptive Re-Use, Preservation, and Non-Residential Restoration

Civic, Cultural, and Public Art

Last year1, the Dallas Architecture Forum’s board of directors gathered to plan an anniversary and select the projects to highlight. Honoring architecture projects is not a new concept. Its goal was to go beyond the recent projects and focus on what came before. “To our knowledge, no one had looked at something for the whole last 25 years,” he said.

And if Dallas is a young city, its suburbs are even younger. The organization also wanted to consider “the whole cultural, urban fabric of North Texas,” which Eudaly says “no one else has done.” The considered projects span chronologically from 1996 to 2021, and geographically across 10 counties and as far west as Fort Worth. Much of the region’s growth is concentrated in the suburbs. As such, cooperation between all cities in North Texas will become more essential as organizations like the Dallas Architecture Forum seek to chronicle the built environment.

The board didn’t want to focus on just one discipline, like landscape architecture or interior design. The 10 categories include residential homes, restoration, civic projects, and more. This way, Eudaly says, they could recognize not only the famous places, like the Winspear Opera House, but also some of the more obscure spaces, like MESA Design Group’s Pump House in Highland Park.

The board considered schools and universities and looked at pieces of infrastructure, like the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava’s Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. They compared sports stadiums and hospitals. They looked at neighborhood master plans and interior design. Public parks and historic restorations, like the Pittman Hotel, were included. “Dallas needs to recognize—it’s already lost some great buildings—is that there are buildings that [we] need to preserve,” Edualy said.

They’re also “looking forward.” In addition to the historical winners, the forum will recognize five-to-10 projects that have been completed since January 2022 or will be completed in the near future. Think projects like NIMMO Architecture’s Outcrop residential village or the Crow Museum of Asian Art’s second museum at University of Texas at Dallas. With so much expansion, “looking forward to what is happening in North Texas we felt was really important,” Eudaly says.

Civic, Cultural, and Public Art finalist: Temple Emanu-El Courtesy of the Dallas Architecture Forum

The forum received about 160 initial nominations. A panel of five jurists from across North American disciplines were asked to whittle down the nominations. None of the jurists are from North Texas, which was important to the forum.

“We wanted a jury that would have eyes from the outside looking in,” Eudaly says. “We wanted them to really look at it with a fresh set of eyes.” The forum was also intentional in picking a diverse jury, in terms of race, gender, and professional discipline. The panel’s collective C.V. includes the dean of the Yale School of Architecture, Chicago’s city planner, and a longtime jurist for the Pritzker Prize (architecture’s version of the Nobel Prize), among others.

The final 25 winners, plus the Looking Forward winners, will be announced during an October 11 reception at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Eudaly says the forum also plans to assemble an e-book—and maybe a physical book, too—with all the semi-finalists, finalists, and winners.

“It’s amazing how much has happened in the last 25 years as far as improving the quality of life by new buildings, new parks, new public spaces,” Eudaly says. “We just really wanted to recognize that and celebrate it.”

See the list of finalists here.

