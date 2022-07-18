Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022
86° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Home & Garden

Take a Peek Inside the Glam Homes of Some of Dallas’ Coolest Transplants

It's OK to admit it. We're all voyeurs at heart.
By and |
Image
Designer Sharon Lee moved from Los Angeles with her husband and two boys in December 2020. Elizabeth Lavin

When Christine Allison, our editor-in-chief and CEO, mentioned last year that she’d like to know more about all of these East and West Coasters choosing to make their homes in North Texas, we were quick to get on board with the idea.

Last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas asked a simple question: would the pandemic change the pattern of Americans moving to Texas from big coastal cities?

The Fed used credit reports to learn that migration to the Lone Star State actually increased from 2020 to 2021, far surpassing pre-pandemic trends. After that report, Census data made it official. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan statistical area welcomed just under 55,000 new Texans from other states, trailing only Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler in raw growth.

There are some quirks in the data; Dallas County actually lost people in 2021, while suburban counties like Denton and Collin posted some of the highest numeric growth in the country. Dallas would have slipped even further had it not been for all these newcomers.

So who are they? California, New York, and Illinois brought us more new neighbors than any other states. The Fed attributes that movement to “plentiful job opportunities, an accommodative business environment, and a relatively low cost of living.”

That’s all well and good—and very academic. We thought it would help to go inside their homes, learn what it was about North Texas that attracted them here.

So for the July issue, we sat down with five families in their spectacular homes to talk about why they chose to move to Dallas in the last year or two and confirm our own life choices. We talked with Shondaland COO Megha Tolia and her husband, former Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia; headband queen Lele Sadoughi; artist Donald Robertson; Journey of a Braid founder Danié Gómez-Ortigoza and her husband, wine exec Nicolas Guillant; and designer Sharon Lee.

You can now peek inside their homes. The story is online today.

Authors

Kathy Wise

Kathy Wise

View Profile
Kathy Wise has been the executive editor of D Magazine since 2016. At various points before that, she was a…
Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Jesse Neargarder with husband Eugenio Reyes Retana
Home & Garden

At Home for the Holidays: How Designer Jesse Neargarder Decorates His Moody, Dramatic Interior

Neargarder, whose clients include Drake's and Hudson House, invites us inside his colorful Oak Cliff home.
By Rachel Behrndt
Image
Home & Garden

Scenes From D Home’s Best Designers of 2021 Celebration

On Wednesday, April 21, D Home hosted its first in-person event of the year which (safely) honored the 2021 Best Designers in Dallas.
By D Home
Image
Home & Garden

The 163 Best Builders in Dallas

Looking to ditch the city's crazy real estate market and build your own custom home? Here's who you should call.
By D Home